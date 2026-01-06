Special polymer 1-rial note to co-circulate in Oman

Numerous security features are found on the polymer 1-rial notes that begin circulating in Oman in January.

The Central Bank of Oman has issued a polymer commemorative 1-rial note, which will begin circulating on Jan. 11. The commemorative edition’s composition differs from previous issues of the 1-rial note, which were made on a cotton substrate.

The new note’s design includes a combination of national achievements, such as the Oman Botanic Garden on the face while the back of the note will feature the Sayyid Tariq bin Taimur Cultural Complex and the port and refinery of Duqm. Officials tout the design elements as fitting symbols to instill national pride in the citizenry.

A variety of security features are found on the new notes. For visual effect, a transparent window is designed to emulate the arched windows seen at the Botanic Garden. The face also includes a color-changing stamp represented as a frankincense tree. On the back of the note, color changing ink is used on the Central Bank of Oman lettering. The note will circulate alongside regular cotton issues and will be legal for use at face value in all transactions. The note measures the standard rectangular 145 millimeters by 76 millimeters.

Collectors may obtain the notes in special envelopes from the Central Bank of Oman and the Oman Post office in the Opera Galleria while supplies last.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.