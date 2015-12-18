Chinese New Year $1 FRN sells out: Paper Money News

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing's latest celebration of the Chinese New Year came and went very quickly in November.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s latest celebration of the Chinese New Year went on sale at the BEP Store website on Nov. 18 and has already sold out according to a posting on the website. However, a second and related product is still available.

The sold-out Year of the Monkey 2016 note is a regular issue $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888.” Eight (ba in Chinese) is a lucky number in Chinese tradition because it sounds like the word “fa,” which means “wealth.”

The note, packaged in a topical red folder with embossed gold foil, sold for $5.95 and just 88,888 were available for sale.

Household quantity purchase limit restrictions of 250 units were imposed for the first week of release, Nov. 18 to 24.

A sheet of eight Series 2009 $2 notes, also with all serial numbers beginning with “8888” and in similar decorative packaging, is still available for $53.88.

The BEP has issued a number of similar products in the past.