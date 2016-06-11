Speakers cover wide range at Memphis paper money show

Ten lectures over a span of two days were, as usual, a feature of the 40th Annual International Paper Money Show in Memphis June 3 to 4. The presentations, nearly all of which were before a well-packed room, ran a gamut of topics, and all were recorded.

“Out of China,” by Joe Boling, described the fraudulent Chinese currency being produced there and offered a visual diagnostics lesson on how to detect them. Ray and Steve Feller offered a look at the consequences of the inflationary currency issued in Greece after the Italian conquest and the Nazi occupation of 1941. “Revolutionary Bonds of China’s Dr. Sun Yat Sen,” presented by Roger Urce and Howard Daniel, discussed the role the bonds played in Sun’s early 20th century efforts to establish China as a republic after almost three centuries of Qing dynasty rule. Dave Frank’s “Allied Prisoner of War Scrip of World War II” provided a glimpse at the scrip issued in prisoner of war camps.

The world of United States paper currency was well represented. “When the Kids Take Over National Banks,” by Steve Carr, gave a peek at national banks as family businesses and some of the good and not so good things that happened within these institutions as they passed from one generation to the next. Carlson Chambliss made a presentation on what he says is the correct print run data for small-size $500 and $1000 Federal Reserve notes. Lee Loftus offered an insight into the very rare large-size $5,000 and $10,000 Federal Reserve notes of 1918, while Jamie Yakes did the same for small-size series of 1928 and 1934 gold certificates. Finally, Shawn Hewitt provided an update on the Society of Paper Money Collectors Obsolete Data Base Project in which the SPMC is establishing a website to account for all U.S. obsolete currency issues. The presentations concluded with an American Bank Note Co. film showing the process and equipment involved in fulfilling currency, stamp and securities orders.

