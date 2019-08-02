Spanish police arrest teen in euro note counterfeiting scheme

The Spanish National Police arrested a teenager who lives near Barcelona and accused him of counterfeiting euro bank notes of high quality and selling them to clients.

The teen allegedly forged €10, €20, and €50 bank notes.

Euro Weekly News said on Dec. 22 that the youngster was exceptionally skilled, so much so that he is alleged to have offered classes to those so inclined on how to make fake money as well as how to source the supplies needed.

The Bank of Spain’s National Analysis Center confirmed to Euro Weekly News that the work was very realistic, and so difficult to detect that they were a danger to businesses.

Investigators believe that the youth may be part of a larger counterfeiting operation, and there may be more arrests as investigations continue.

According to news accounts, the police investigation began in October, when it was discovered that someone using a private profile on a social network was claiming to sell forged notes.

