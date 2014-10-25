Space-flown note autographed by astronauts in Nov. 12 auction

A decorative printed certificate signed by Lt. Col. John H. Glenn Jr., and M. Scott Carpenter with a Series 1957A $1 silver certificate that flew onboard Friendship 7 on Feb. 20, 1962 will be offered at auction Nov. 12. The note is lightly attached to the certificate.

A Series 1957A $1 silver certificate flown on the first U.S. manned orbital flight — the Mercury-Atlas 6 Mission aboard Friendship 7 on Feb. 20, 1962 — will be offered during the Heritage Auctions Space Exploration Signature Auction.

The note bears the autographs of Lt. Col. John H. Glenn Jr. and backup astronaut M. Scott Carpenter as well as many others, most of them members of the NASA flight crew for this mission.

It has an estimate of $8,000 to $12,000.

According to the catalog description, the note has “at least 30 signatures total” and was “originally given by a member of the flight crew to the pastor of his church near the cape [Cape Canaveral, Florida].”

The catalog states that “there were apparently 52 pieces of U.S. currency ($1 and $2) that flew with Glenn on this historic flight.”

The lot includes the note, which is lightly attached by the corners to a decorative printed certificate that is also signed by Glenn and Carpenter.

