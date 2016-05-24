Souvenir cards affordable way to collect rare notes

The first spider press proof at a numismatic convention was issued at the 1984 Florida United Numismatists convention. Printed in minute quantities compared to the convention’s official souvenir card, these bring much higher prices in the marketplace.

Following of the issuance of an ABNCo.-printed card by the SPMC, the ANA began selling cards at the 1979 ANA convention. This one features the face of a $10 Exchange Bank of St. Louis obsolete note. Naturally, ABNCo. Cards featured obsoletes.

The vignette of Hernando DeSoto discovering the Mississippi River was printed from a plate prepared from the original master die used for the back of the $10 national bank note of the First Charter Period. This BEP-printed card was issued at the 1978 International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn.

Technically, this card (B31) featuring the face of an 1886 $1 silver certificate bearing Martha Washington’s vignette, was not printed for a numismatic show — it was a special printing celebrating the International Women’s Year. The same design was typically printed at different shows in different colors.

Starting in 1971, the BEP focused on the four 1896 silver certificate designs nicknamed the “Educational Notes.” The $1, $2, and $5 designs had been collector favorites for decades, but most had never seen the unissued $10 design. Shown is the face of the $1 note.

The 1969 souvenir card produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing featured three versions of the Eagle vignette that inspired the “Jackass Note” nickname (because of the suggestive image when the vignette is viewed upside down). It was the first introduction of BEP cards to the numismatic community.

Souvenir cards offer an affordable way to collect rare notes such as the Series 1896 silver certificates, better known as the "Educational Notes."

If a collector mentions souvenir cards from coin shows, you probably think of American Numismatic Association conventions and the special commemorative cards printed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing — and you would be half right! The problem — or challenge — is that virtually every statement you can make about them has a “but” attached.

Most of the cards were printed by the Bureau of Engraving & Printing — but many were also printed by the American Bank Note Co. and some by smaller printers.

Many of the cards were printed for ANA summer conventions (now known as the World’s Fair of Money) — but some were printed for the ANA’s Mid-Year Conventions (a.k.a. a half dozen other official and unofficial names) starting in 1980.

Most of the cards printed for ANA conventions were prepared by the BEP — but ABNCo. also prepared special souvenir cards for ANA conventions starting in 1979.

Most of the souvenir cards printed for the ANA were “mass produced” (meaning they were available in large quantities) — but the BEP also printed limited edition proofs (with different designs) on its spider press taken to ANA Conventions starting in 1984.

Many of the souvenir cards were sold at the coin or stamp show they commemorate?— but many were also sold by mail order or at the BEP facility in Washington, D.C. Some of these can be easily spotted, as they bear stamps or a “postal” cancellation denoting location. They can be a challenging sub-collection for the specialist who enjoys the quest.

Sound confusing? Only a little — and this is a most rewarding hobby if you enjoy visiting coin (or stamp) shows, collecting paper currency and vignettes, being able to complete a diverse collection (with many cards selling between $5 and $15), a modern tradition with roots more than a century old, and cross-over collecting with philatelic themes.

Background of Modern Cards

The modern era of souvenir cards started in 1969, when the BEP printed a special card for the SANDIPEX Stamp Show (featuring three scenes from Washington, D.C.). These new souvenir cards were a blend of several concepts, some old and some new:

(1) Bank note engraving companies, starting in the early 1800s, printed proof specimens on card stock (as well as on bank note paper and “India” paper); these proofs were rarely encountered until the ABNCo. archives were dispersed late in the Twentieth Century). (2) Postage stamp proofs were likewise produced. (3) In the 1930s and 1940s, the BEP produced many souvenir stamp sheets (on thin paper) for collectors and show attendees. If you are old enough to remember Ye Olde Stamp & Coin Shoppe, you have almost certainly seen some of these from the International Philatelic Exhibition, Chicago Century of Progress, Yosemite, and perhaps the most often encountered — the visit of the Philatelic Truck! (4) In 1951, a souvenir card was produced by/for the International Plate Printers, Die Stampers and Engravers Union (1893 to 1951) of North America.

The 1969 SANDIPEX issue was cataloged as B1 in the (regrettably out-of-print) 1989 reference Souvenir Card Collectors Society Numbering System for Forerunner and Modern Day Souvenir Cards.

It was soon followed by B2, printed by the BEP for the 1969 ANA convention in Philadelphia — and for most numismatists, the first souvenir card encountered. The B2 card featured three views (one large, two small) of the “Jackass” eagle vignette from the $10 U.S. notes of Series 1869, 1875, 1878 and 1880. For many coin collectors, this was also an introduction into some of the more intriguing aspects of currency design.

Educational Note cards a hit with collectors

In a stroke of inspired marketing, many of the BEP cards prepared for the following ANA Conventions featured the exquisite designs of the 1896 “Educational Note” silver certificates: the $1, $2, and $5 notes, and the proposed $10 note. Many collectors had never seen the $10 note before, and a magnificent proof printing on card stock could be had for a pocket change.

Cards may be found uncanceled (Mint), canceled at the show (postmarked, usually from philatelic shows but sometimes coin shows), or canceled at the BEP Visitor Center (either pictorial cancels or Washington, D.C. circular date stamps). You could collect any of these “proof states,” but most collectors take the cards as they find them.

The success of the souvenir cards with collectors soon resulted in special cards being prepared by the BEP for the International Paper Money Show (sometimes simply known by the name of its host city in Tennessee: “Memphis”). 1987 saw two cards issued, one a variant of the BEP’s 125th Anniversary card also offered at other shows with different embossed seals.

Program expands to additional shows

The success of the BEP in selling cards at the ANA and IPMS conventions naturally led to cards being printed for other numismatic shows and events. During these first two decades, the BEP printed cards for shows hosted by the Florida United Numismatists and Great Eastern Numismatic Association, for the Long Beach Expo, and for a host of smaller shows.

In addition to the souvenir cards listed above, the BEP began to bring its spider press to the conventions as an educational exhibit — and sold special proof printings with a design differing from the official card. These spider press proofs (typically 50 or so in count) were sold at the show; in the aftermarket, they are for collectors who enjoy a challenge to locate and buy. Spider press proofs, printed in small numbers, (or prints) will often cost in the $200 to $500 range when located.

Returning to the ANA and the BEP, their relationship concerning souvenir cards was complicated. In 1979, the ANA also began selling cards at its conventions printed by the American Bank Note Co. Echoing a theme seen earlier, the first ABNCo.-produced Card was made for SIPEX 1966 — a stamp show. ABNCo.’s first numismatic card was produced for the Society of Paper Money Collectors in 1979. Also as seen with the BEP cards, ABNCo. Cards may be found Mint, or show canceled (with stamps and postal cancellation from the event).

Below you will find lists for the four main card types issued during the first 20 years of the modern card era, 1969 to 1988. Both the BEP and ABNCo. also produced numerous specialty cards not associated with coin or stamp shows, such as 1987’s commemorative card for the BEP’s Western Currency Production Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, or special events held by the ANA.

Souvenir cards were printed by large organizations and small, for conventions large and small, for special events, for special anniversaries, and for special people.

Inexpensive way to collect rare ‘notes’

Collecting souvenir cards is perhaps the most inexpensive way to assemble a superb collection of numismatic proof specimens, many from original masters or dies. And, it is a collection that can take you in many directions, with memories of many cities. Watch for meetings of the Souvenir Card Collectors Society at major conventions — they love visitors.

If you want to get your collection started before the next show, visit the BEP’s online store at www.moneyfactorystore.gov to see if they have any for sale; hundreds can be found online being sold by dealers and collectors, on eBay and firm websites.

And for those collectors who do not live by coins, paper money, or postage alone, I’ll mention that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing also started a series of souvenir duck stamp cards in 1987; another collecting specialty!

The two reference works for souvenir cards are both out of print: Souvenir Card Collectors Society Numbering System for Forerunner and Modern Day Souvenir Cards, published in 1989, and Mellone’s Photo Encyclopedia of Souvenir Cards, by Howard C. Tiffner. Watch for these at your used-book stores.

What follows is a list of cards by category:

BEP Souvenir Cards for ANA Conventions (attributed to SCCS #)

B2 ANA 1969 (Philadelphia): Vignette of "Jackass" eagle

B7 ANA 1970 (St. Louis): Multicolor currency collage

B12 ANA 1971 (Washington, D.C.): Face of 1896 $1 “Educational” silver certificate

B18 ANA 1972 (New Orleans): Face of 1896 $2 “Educational” silver certificate

B24 ANA 1973 (Boston): Face of 1896 $5 “Educational” silver certificate

B29 ANA 1974 (Bal Harbor): Face of proposed 1896/7 $10 “Educational” silver certificate

B32 ANA 1975 (Los Angeles): Back of 1896 $1 “Educational” silver certificate

B38 ANA 1976 (NYC): Back of 1896 $2 “Educational” silver certificate

B41 ANA 1977 (Atlanta): Face of 1899 $5 “Onepapa" silver certificate

B46 ANA 1980 (Mid-Year, Albuquerque): Back of 1896 $5 “Educational” silver certificate

B54 ANA 1981 (New Orleans): Back of 1886 $5 “Silver Dollar” silver certificate

B57 ANA 1982 (Boston): Great Seal vignettes

B61 ANA 1983 (San Diego): Back of Series 1915 $20 national bank note

B71 ANA 1984 (Detroit): Face of 1882 $500 gold certificate

B82 ANA 1985 (Baltimore): Back of 1882 $500 gold certificate

B88 ANA 1986 (Mid-Year, Salt Lake City): Back of 1901 $10 United States note with “Progress” vignette

B94 ANA 1986 (Milwaukee): Face of Second issue 5¢ fractional note

B101B BEP 125th, ANA (Mid-Year, Charlotte) 1987: Embossed seal

B101E BEP 125th, ANA 1987 (Atlanta): Embossed seal

B103 ANA 1987 (Mid-Year, Charlotte): Face of $500 million Treasury note

B106 ANA 1987 (Atlanta): Back of 1886 $2 silver certificate

B114 ANA 1988 (Mid-Year, Little Rock): Face of 1882 $10,000 gold certificate

B116 ANA 1988 (Cincinnati): Back of 1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank note, featuring battleship vignette

BEP Souvenir Cards for IPMS (Memphis) Conventions (attributed to SCCS #)

B44 International Paper Money Show, Memphis, 1978: Vignette of DeSoto's Discovery of the Mississippi River, from the Back of the 1863 $10 First Charter national bank note

B47 IPMS 1980 (Memphis): Face of 1901 $10 “Bison” United States note

B53 IPMS 1981 (Memphis): Face of 1905 $20 “Technicolor” gold certificate

B56 IPMS 1982 (Memphis): Back of 1882 $100 Brown Back national bank note

B69 IPMS 1984 (Memphis): Face of 1878 $10,000 United States note

B81 IPMS 1985 (Memphis): Back of Series 1878 $10,000 United States note

B93 IPMS 1986 (Memphis): Back of Series 1902 $5 Date Back national bank note

B101D BEP 125th, IPMS 1987: Embossed seal

B105 IPMS 1987 (Memphis): Back of 1922 $20 gold certificate

B115 IPMS 1988 (Memphis): Back of 1899 $5 silver certificate

BEP Souvenir Cards Printed for conventions other than ANA & IPMS (attributed to SCCS #)

B3 Fresno Numismatic Society 1969: Three Washington, D.C., images

B31 International Womens Year 1975: Face of 1886 $1 Martha Washington silver certificate

B35 Interphil program 1976: Independence Hall vignette from back $100 Federal Reserve note

B59 FUN 1983: Back of 1890 $100 “Watermelon” Treasury note

B64 FUN 1984: Back of 1880 $1 “Sawhorse” United States note

B75 Long Beach 1985: Back of Series 1865 $20 gold certificate; 1948 3¢ California Gold stamp

B77 International Coin Club of El Paso 1985: Back of 1902 $50 Plain Back national bank note

B79 Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association 1985: Back of Series 1914 $50 Federal Reserve note

B84 IPMC 1985 (Cherry Hill): Face of 1882 $10 national bank note

B87 FUN 1986: Face of 1890 $100 (Farragut) Treasury note

B98 Long Beach Stamp Club 1986: Face of 1907 $10 gold certificate; four Trans-Mississippi stamps

B99 National World Paper Money Convention 1986: Fractional currency collage

B100 DCSE 1986: Back of 1918 $10,000 Federal Reserve note

B101A BEP 125th, FUN 1987 blindstamped

B101F BEP 125th, GENA 1987: Embossed seal

B102 FUN 1987: Face of 1874 $1 United States note

B104 Fort Worth WCF 1987: Face of 1902 $5 national bank note

B108 GENA 1987: Back of 1907 $10 gold certificate

B111 HSNA 1987 (Honolulu): Face of 1923 $5 Lincoln “Porthole” silver certificate

B112 FUN 1988: Face of Fifth issue 50¢ Fractional note

B119 ILNA 1988: Back of 1915 $10 Federal Reserve note

BEP Spider Press proofs printed at numismatic conventions (attributed to SCCS #)

B65 FUN 1984 proof: Eagle on rock vignette (brown)

B70 IPMS 1984 proof: Eagle on rock vignette (blue)

B72 ANA 1984 proof: Eagle on rock vignette (green)

B78 International Coin Club of El Paso 1985 proof: Statue of Liberty vignettes (maroon/gray)

B83 ANA 1985 proof: Statue of Liberty vignettes (green/blue)

B85-86 IPMC 1985 proof: Liberty Bell vignette (blue)

B95-96 ANA 1986 proof: Liberty Bell vignette (brown)

B109 GENA 1987 proof: State shields (brown)

B113 FUN 1988 proof: State shields (green)

B117 ANA 1988 proof: State shields (blue)

Numismatic Souvenir Cards printed by ABNCo. & Others, 1969 to 1988