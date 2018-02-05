Solomon Islands continues notes series with $10 issue

A new $10 note entered circulation in the Pacific Ocean island nation of Solomon Islands at the end of 2017. It is the latest issue in a new series of notes.

The Solomon Islands continues a series of bank notes with a new $10 issue. The theme of the series is island traditions and things that are culturally important.

A new $10 note, the fourth in the Solomon Islands’ new family of bank notes, entered circulation in the Pacific Ocean island nation at the end of last year. The $20, $50 and $100 denominations were launched previously, starting with the $50 note in 2013.

The theme of the series is island traditions and things that are culturally important. The face of the red $10 note has the national flag, coat of arms, and an abstract pattern work based on geometrical designs representing the movement of shoals of fish. Images on the back portray four traditional forms of currency

The note was printed by De La Rue, which says the predominant security feature is a color-shifting StarChrome security thread, that has the letters CBSI and a numeral 10. Crocodile and shark images can be seen in the thread when the note is held against the light. This thread appears in intervals on the surface of the note’s face and changes from red to green as it is tilted.

De La Rue claims that the StarChrome security thread is the best-selling premium security thread in the world.