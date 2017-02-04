The Solomon Islands’ new $20 note in January 2017 follows the release of $50 and $100 notes in the nation’s new bank note series that made its debut in 2013 with the objectives of improving durability and deterring counterfeiting.

The Central Bank of the Solomon Islands and bank note printer De La Rue have jointly announced the release on Jan. 23 of a $20 note. It follows the release of $50 and $100 notes in the nation’s new bank note series that made its debut in 2013 with the objectives of improving durability and deterring counterfeiting.

The 140- by 66-millimeter note is predominantly purple with a color-shifting red and green security thread. The face has an abstract pattern that De La Rue says is based on a geometric design and is meant to represent “the swirling movement of shoals of fish.” The back shows islanders in traditional garb dancing and playing a native wind instrument known as a panpipe.

Del La Rue said that this year is the 100th anniversary of the firm’s relationship with the Solomon Islands, which gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1978.

