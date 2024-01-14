Society of Paper Money Collectors meets for awards

Mark Anderson (center) receives his Hall of Fame award from SPMC president Robert Vandevender (left) and Wendell Wolka. Anderson’s likeness was featured on the collectible admission ticket for the breakfast ceremony.

Members of the Society of Paper Money Collectors gathered during the 2024 Florida United Numismatists convention to celebrate the achievements of 2023. After holding board and membership meetings on Friday, the group gathered one more time for the annual breakfast. The Saturday morning event included an award ceremony and the annual Tom Bain raffle.

President Robert Vandevender opened the presentation with special awards given annually. The 2023 Founders Award went to SPMC journal Paper Money current editor Benny Bolin. Loren Gatch was the recipient of the Education Research and Outreach Award (formerly called the Social Media Award).

There was a repeat winner for the Nathan Goldstein Recruiter Award, given to the member who brings in the highest number of new participants. Georgia currency dealer Robert Calderman connected 15 new members and picked up the award he had also won in 2022.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Peter Huntoon. Vandevender explained that Huntoon had previously won the award in 1982 and was deserving enough to be a repeat winner after 40 more years of continued service and excellence.

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Three members were added to the organization’s Hall of Fame. Forrest W. Daniel, who was a charter member of the organization and a benefactor who assisted in the development of the club logo was first to be announced. A printer from South Dakota, Daniel held many positions during his tenure and contributed articles to journals and newsletters. He is the namesake of the organization’s current award for literary excellence. Daniel passed away in 2002. Brent Hughes, considered the “dean of confederate money,” was also selected for the honor. Hughes, who passed away in 2012, was an employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and designed the American Numismatic Association medal for 1971. Hughes' bibliography of articles and books spanned several pages.

The final inductee to the Hall of Fame was featured on the group’s admission ticket to the event. Mark Anderson, who has served in multiple positions throughout many years of involvement with the SPMC, was cited for a great amount of work behind the scenes and given credit for a number of improvements where his involvement was key yet unrecognized. He accepted the award in person.

Bolin presented a series of literary awards for contributions to the club journal. These awards were voted upon by the membership and tabulated in late December. Classifications for the award included U.S. Large and Small Size Notes, National Banknotes, Confederate, Obsolete, World and Federal currency that would not fall into the previous categories.

Once the award ceremony was concluded, a spirited raffle drawing was held by Wendell Wolka, with donated prizes including reference books, notes and unusual items contained in mystery boxes. The amount of prizes offered virtually assured all attendees a chance to be a winner.

Society of Paper Money Collectors membership is renewable annually at junior and regular levels, and lifetime membership is available. Memberships benefits include the journal Paper Money, with all past issues available to members at the website spmc.org.

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