SoCal Coin and Currency Show set for Dec. 6 to 8 in

The SoCal Coin and Currency Show is set for Dec. 6 to 8 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, Calif.

Dealers in U.S. and world coins and paper money, as well as dealers in stamps, ancients, jewelry and other collectibles, will be on the bourse floor. A free numismatic gift will be given to the first 300 attendees per day.

Panda bullion coin collectors are invited to attend a Panda coin seminar featuring Peter Anthony, author of Gold and Silver Panda Coin Buyers Guide. His talk begins at 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 7.

For collectors of Morgan dollar VAM die varieties, Logan McKechnie, of VAMS and More, will be conducting a VAM seminar with special guest speakers Jeff Oxman and Mark Witkower. Oxman is co-author with Michael Fey of The Top 100 Morgan Dollar Varieties: The VAM Keys, and co-author with Witkower of the Official Guide to the 1878 Reverse of ’79 Varieties. Witkower has been involved in the identification and collection of VAMs for more than 20 years. This educational session is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Saturday Dec. 8. Seating is limited.

“VAM” is the acronym formed from the surnames of numismatists Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis, co-authors of the Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars, the primary attribution reference for Morgan and Peace dollar varieties. The varieties are attributed by VAM numbers.

Also at the show, the third-party grading service ANACS will accept submissions all three days. ANACS attributes more than 3,200 VAM varieties.

Dealer setup and early bird entry hours on Thursday, Dec. 6, are 9 a.m. to noon. Public show hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Throughout the show, Kid’s Korner will provide free coins for young numismatists and mini-coin classes for collectors ages 6 to 12.

A Boy Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge workshop and a Fun with Money Patch clinic for Girl Scouts will also be offered. Two sessions will be taught by Patti Finner, former American Numismatic Association vice president, one beginning at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 and the other at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. Pre-registration is required by telephoning 715-445-3468.

The host hotel is the Holiday Inn Ontario Airport. Reservations may be made by telephoning the hotel at 909-212-8000. Request the CKS event rate of $69. The SoCal Coin and Currency Show is located five minutes from the Ontario International Airport and 45 minutes from Southern California tourist attractions.

Public admission costs $3 (for all three days) and a coupon is downloadable at the sponsor’s website www.ckshows.com. Free admission is offered for members of any coin or stamp club, seniors 65 or over, military in uniform and children 8 years old or younger.

Visiting dealer admission costs $40 and exhibitor table fees start at $385. Free tables for coin, paper money or stamp clubs must be reserved in advance. For more details, visit the show website www.ckshows.com, email show personnel at info@ckshows.com or telephone the show sponsors at 888-330-5188 or 800-208-1810. ¦