Small collection of rare U.S. notes offered in online auction

Private Collector Group will offer a small collection of rare U.S. paper money that the firm states has never before been auctioned.

The notes are from the collection of Dr. Nathan R. Sonnheim of New Jersey, who owns Private Collector Group.

All notes, graded by Paper Money Guaranty, will be available to view on the firm’s website beginning Dec. 1, 2014.

Bidding begins Jan. 1, 2015 and ends Jan. 31, 2015. The notes will be sold without a buyer’s fee.

Sonnheim said the notes “were collected over many years” and “most of these notes are rare to scarce and I hope that the new owner enjoys them as much as I have.”

Highlights include:

A very rare serial number 1 Series 1929 $5 note issued by the Berlin National Bank (New Jersey), graded Very Fine 35.

A Series 1953-B $5 silver certificate, star note, Friedberg number 1657 ( Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), graded Choice VF-35.

by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), graded Choice VF-35. A Series 1929 $100 Federal Reserve Bank note for New York, F-1890-B, graded VF-25.

A 1929 $5 note issued by the City National Bank of Goshen (Indiana), F-1800-1, graded Gem Uncirculated 66.

A Series 1966 $100 United States note, F-1550, from the AA block, graded Gem Uncirculated 66.

A Series 1963 $2 United States note, F-1513, graded Gem Uncirculated 68.

A Series 1882 $10 note issued by the First National Bank of Toledo (Illinois), F-577, graded VF-25.

A 1776 15-shilling New Jersey note, F-NJ-172, signed by John Hart, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, graded VF-25.

An 1870 $5 Louisiana “Baby Bond,” graded About Uncirculated 55.

For more information about the auction, telephone Sonnheim at 856-981-3397.

