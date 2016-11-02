Singapore issues bicentennial note

Singapore's new note has a portrait of the country's first president, Yusof Ishak, and depicts "eight pioneers" who played major roles in Singapore's history.

Singapore has issued a $20 commemorative bank note to mark the bicentennial of its founding.

A $20 note to commemorate Singapore’s bicentennial was issued on June 5. The Monetary Authority of Singapore says the note depicts Singapore’s journey to nationhood and pays tribute to the forebears who laid the foundations of the modern nation. It is presented in a specially designed folder.

The face features a portrait of Yusof Ishak, Singapore’s first president, alongside the former Supreme Court and City Hall, which are now the National Gallery.

The back shows eight pioneers who arrived from abroad to make important contributions in diverse areas ranging from education, culture and community service to sports and defending the nation. They are portrayed against a backdrop of the old Singapore River, flowing into present-day Singapore.

After 2 million of the commemorative notes were made available for public exchange at face value at branches of major retail banks starting June 10 and were scooped up within a week, the authority announced that an additional 2 million pieces would be available in October or November.

Also, 5,000 numismatic sets were also made available through the Singapore Mint. Each consisted of an uncut sheet of three of the $20 notes.

