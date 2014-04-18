1976 Singapore bird note sells April 12 in Hong Kong
- Published: Apr 18, 2014, 6 AM
An April 12 auction, by Archives International Auctions, of paper money, coins and scripophily from China and other Asian nations realized $204,774 in U.S. funds in Hong Kong.
AIA conducted the auction in association with Dynasty Auctions Co. Ltd., according to Robert Schwartz of AIA.
Among the more than 400 lots offered was a 1976 Singapore $100 specimen note (Lot 1551) with a large vignette of a blue-throated bee-eater bird above a cityscape vignette on the face side. The back design depicts several dancers. The note has serial number A/1 000000.
The specimen note features the red SPECIMEN overprint on both sides.
Paper Money Guaranty graded the note Choice Uncirculated 64. The note sold for $1,450 US ($11,210 in Hong Kong funds) against an estimate of $7,800 to $15,500 in Hong Kong funds.
For more information about the auction, write to Archives International Auctions LLC, 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite No. 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. The firm can also be reached by telephone 201-944-4800 or by email to info@archivesinternational.com.
