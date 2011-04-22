Seven title changes known for Utah national bank

Ogden, Utah, has a special place in the hearts of collectors of national bank notes.

Peter Huntoon writes about the First National Bank of Ogden in the March-April issue of Paper Money, the bimonthly journal published by the Society of Paper Money Collectors.

The bank experienced seven titles in its history. Huntoon writes that the “official definition of a bank title is the name of the bank and the town, but not that of the state or territory. The location shown prominently in the tombstone [design layout for the bank title] is not necessarily the location of the bank. Sometimes the location on display is a colloquialism or a nearby place with which the bankers wished to be identified.”

Huntoon writes that the “best place to look for the actual location of the bank is the name written in script on the left side of the title block across from the plate date. The name in script generally is the postal location for the bank.” In the case of the Utah bank the postal location is shown as Ogden City and Ogden on different notes.

In other stories Paul N. Herbert writes about corruption in the Civil War by sutlers who sold supplies to soldiers; Tom Carson, George Tremmel and Crutch Williams contribute their second part of the quest for a lithographic stone used to print Confederate currency; Frank Clark writes about the First National Bank of Islip (New York); and Quintin Trammell writes about his search for Moore’s Mill which issued scrip in 1862.

Additional stories include Joseph J. Gaines Jr. writing about Confederate Liberty, shield and eagle, and train vignettes used on Confederate States of America notes; Karl Sanford Kabelac writes about Magdalene S. Raynolds, president of a national bank in Colorado; Walter Blada and Tom Snyder write about early banking in Montello, Wis.; and James C. Ehrhardt writes about the different spellings of the town name found on notes issued by an Iowa national bank.

In addition to the stories, membership news is also included in every issue.