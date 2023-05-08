Series 2021 dollar notes now being found in circulation

Series 2021 notes are beginning to circulate as an example was received in a retail transaction in southwest Ohio. Shown is the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's watermarked example used to illustrate the note in the Coin World January 2023 issue.

Series 2021 $1 Federal Reserve notes, the first notes to be printed with the signatures of the current Treasury secretary and U.S. treasurer, are being reported in circulation.

The first Series 2021 note reported to Coin World was received in change at a Menards store in Tipp City, Ohio, located just north of Dayton in the southeast part of the state. It was received by a staff member of Scott Catalogs, another division of Amos Media, publisher of Coin World.

The note received in change in Tipp City is from the Chicago bank. Ohio is home to the Cleveland bank in the Federal Reserve system.

As reported in Coin World earlier, the first Series 2021 $1 notes were printed for the Boston, New York, Cleveland, Chicago, and San Francisco Federal Reserve districts.

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Series $5 Federal Reserve notes have also been in production for several months.

Through May, no $10, $20, $50 or $100 Series 2021 notes had been produced at either Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility (in Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas).

Production of the new notes began in December 2022.

The notes bear the facsimile signatures of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Before the latter was appointed to the office in 2022, all notes produced during the first two years of the Biden administration carried the signature of officials in the same two positions in the Trump administration and bore the Series 2017A designation.

The Series 2021 notes are the first to have the signatures of two women. Yellen is the first woman to occupy the office of Treasury secretary. Malerba is the first Native American to serve as Treasurer of the United States.

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