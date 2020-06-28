Series 2017A note roster now complete by denomination
- Published: Aug 31, 2020, 8 AM
Finally, with the inclusion of the $50 Federal Reserve note in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s production report for May through July 2020, the Series 2017A designation now marks notes of all denominations.
The note was printed only at the Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and for all 12 Federal Reserve districts: 9.6 million notes were printed for Boston (Federal Reserve letter designation A); 32 million notes for New York (B); 9.6 million notes for Philadelphia (C); 19.2 million notes for Cleveland (D); 16 million for Richmond (E); 19.2 million notes for Atlanta (F); 12.8 million notes for Chicago (G); 3.2 million notes each for St. Louis (H) and Minneapolis (I); 6.4 million notes for Kansas City (J); 16 million notes for Dallas (K); and 25.6 million notes for San Francisco (L). Additionally, 1,440,000 star notes were printed for the New York district.
All notes have the signatures of Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and former Treasurer Jovita Carranza.
The small amounts are not an indication of rarity, but an indication that the bureau is at the very beginning of a production run. The $50 note was last printed as part of the 2013 series, from April 2014 through October 2019.
