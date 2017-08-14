Series 2017 Federal Reserve notes due at end of year
- Published: Aug 14, 2017, 4 AM
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will soon begin engraving the signatures of Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Treasurer Jovita Carranza in preparation for the issue of Series 2017 Federal Reserve notes.
BEP Director Leonard R. Olijar said at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver that the $1 note will be the first denomination issued. He expects that delivery of the new bills to the 12 Federal Reserve Banks will commence in December or January.
Olijar also said that the Federal Reserve System’s printing order for this fiscal year is for 7.4 billion notes and that all denominations will be issued except for the $2 note. What denominations are printed and when is based on demand from the individual Federal Reserve Banks.
Notes are released by the individual banks on a first-in, first-out basis, so Series 2017 notes will not be distributed to commercial banks in a Federal Reserve District until supplies of Series 2013 notes are exhausted.
Community Comments
