Series '13 $20 Federal Reserve notes entering circulation

The Series 2013 $20 Federal Reserve notes are now in circulation. The new series of $20 FRNs join the recently released Series 2013 $5 and $10 FRNs.

One of the notes, bearing serial number MB 08818456 A, was reported to Coin World on Dec. 29. Another example, bearing the serial number MA 29536013 A, was reported to Coin World on Jan. 2, 2014.

The first note was printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, indicated by the letter B in the MB prefix to the serial number.

The second note was printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, indicated by the letter A, the second letter in the MA prefix of its serial number.

The first letter, M, in both serial prefixes indicates the notes are in Series 2013. Both notes were printed at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s headquarters plant in Washington, D.C.

All Series 2013 $5, $10 and $20 FRNs issued so far bear the facsimile signatures of U.S. Treasurer Rosa Gumataotao Rios and Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew.

The designs for all of the Series 2013 Federal Reserve notes are otherwise unchanged and are of the current colorful Next Generation style introduced by the BEP in the 21st century.

Series 2013 $20 FRNs were printed at the BEP headquarters in October and November 2013. In addition to the Boston and New York Federal Reserve Banks, Series 2013 $20 FRNs were printed for the Federal Reserve Banks of Philadelphia and Cleveland.

No Series 2013 $20 FRNs were printed during that time at the BEP’s Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

A total of 236,800,000 Series 2013 $20 FRNs were printed during those two months.

Production figures for December 2013 at the headquarters and Fort Worth plants are expected to be posted sometime in January. ¦