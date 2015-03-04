Series 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve note sells for nearly $4,000

A Series 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve note sold for nearly $4,000 during the March 3 Tuesday Internet Currency Auction by Heritage Auctions.

The note, which sold for $3,995, was graded by PCGS Currency as Choice New 63. The catalog description stated the note has “ideal color and serial number embossing.”

High denomination notes are always popular with collectors. Collectors will have the opportunity to bid on 14 lots of $1,000 FRNs during the live April 22 to 28, 2015, Currency Signature Auction to be conducted by Heritage Auctions during the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Rosemont, Ill.

Out of those 14 lots, four lots will feature Series 1934A $1,000 FRNs.

For more information about the March 3 auction results or the upcoming April 22 to 28 auction, visit the firm’s website at www.ha.com.

