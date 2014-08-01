Series 1934A $1,000 FRN in Aug. 6 auction by Heritage Auctions

Series 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve note, graded Gem Uncirculated 65, Exceptional Paper Quality, will be offered by Heritage Auctions in its Aug. 6 sale in Rosemont, Ill.

Among the large-denomination notes to be offered by Heritage Auctions in its Aug. 6 auction during the ANA convention in Rosemont, Ill., is a Series 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve note, graded Gem Uncirculated 65, Exceptional Paper Quality by Paper Money Guaranty.

The note features “excellent centering and easily seen paper originality,” according to the catalog description and carries an estimate of $7,000 to $9,000.

Also offered in the auction is a Series 1928 $1,000 gold certificate, graded Apparent Very Fine 25 by PCGS Currency. A small internal tear near the top center is noted in the catalog description. It has an estimate of between $8,000 and $10,000.