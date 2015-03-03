Series 1934 $10,000 FRN sells for nearly $123,000 in auction

A Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note sold for $122,850, including the buyer's premium, on Feb. 28 in a Manifest Auctions sale.

The note, graded by PCGS Currency as Very Choice New 64, Apparent, with minor restorations on back, was once part of the Binion Horseshoe One Million Dollar display at Binion’s Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The note had a pre-sale estimate of $120,000 to $180,000.

Also sold during the auction was a four-subject uncut sheet of three Series 1882 brown back $10 and one $20 national bank notes for The Lufkin National Bank (Lufkin, Texas), for $25,740 against a pre-sale estimate of $20,000 to $30,000. (All prices realized quoted here include the buyer’s premium.)

According to the catalog description, the sheet is “the second uncut sheet of brown backs known for the state and makes just 42 for the entire country. That total is for brown back sheets in general, not for $10, $10, $10, $20 sheets, which are far scarcer.”

The sheet was graded by the firm as Very Fine-Extremely Fine and has a few folds.

And a Series 1902 $10 red seal national bank note issued by The Spirit Lake National Bank (Iowa) sold for $12,870. The note was graded Very Fine by the firm. It had a pre-sale estimate of $12,500 to $20,000.

For more information about this auction or future auctions, visit the firm’s website at www.manifestauctions.com or email the firm at info@manifestauctions.com. The firm can be contacted by USPS mail by writing to Manifest Auctions, 361 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC 29607, or by telephone at 864-520-2208.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Australian gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget worth more than $100,000 in U.S. dollars

Britain's Royal Mint unveils fifth portrait of Queen Elizabeth II:

How much gold and silver has the U.S. Mint sold so far in 2015? [INFOGRAPHIC]

Bank of Canada says not illegal to 'Spock' its $5 notes in homage to the late actor

Scottish token honors independence hero William Wallace

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!