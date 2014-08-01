Series 1882 $100 national note in Heritage Auctions Aug. 6 sale

Series 1882 $100 Brown Back national bank note, graded Gem New 66, Premium Paper Quality, will be offered by Heritage Auctions in its Aug. 6 sale in Rosemont, Ill.

Among the U.S. paper money offerings in the Aug. 6 Platinum Night auction to be conducted by Heritage Auctions during the ANA convention is a national bank note from a Chicago bank.

The Series 1882 $100 Brown Back note issued by the Union National Bank of Chicago is considered the “finest we have ever seen for type,” according to the catalog description.

The note was graded PCGS Currency Gem New 66 Premium Paper Quality and, according to the auction firm, is one of fewer than a literal handful of $100 Brown Back notes from any location to receive a grade of 66 PPQ or Exceptional Paper Quality, from either PCGS Currency or Paper Money Guaranty grading services.

The note has an estimate of $120,000 to $160,000.