Series 1880 $500 note among sale highlights

This Series 1880 $500 United States note, one of only five bearing the Bruce-Roberts signature combination, will be offered by Heritage Auctions in its Jan. 11 Signature Paper Money Auction in Orlando, Fla.

More than 300 lots of U.S. paper money will be offered Jan. 11 by Heritage Auctions in its Signature Paper Money Auction at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The auction is the official sale conducted during the 2013 Florida United Numismatists convention to be held Jan. 7 to 13 in the convention center.

Among the lot highlights will be one of only five Series 1880 $500 United States notes bearing the Blance K. Bruce-Elias H. Roberts signature combination, according to the auction firm.

The note, cataloged as Friedberg 185l in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, is graded Choice Very Fine 35 by Paper Money Guaranty, (Lot 17377).

Bruce was register of the Treasury and Roberts was the Treasurer of the United States.

The note is also the only example available to collectors. Of the other four notes, three are in the collections of Federal Reserve Banks and one resides in the Smithsonian Institution, according to the Heritage catalog description.

As for the note’s grade, “PMG [Paper Money Guaranty] has noted, ‘Splits’ on their holder, but the splits are wholly within the margins and very minimal,” according to the catalog.

A Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note, part of the Binion Hoard, will also be offered at the auction. The note, F-2231-B, is graded Apparent Choice About New 58 by PCGS Currency (Lot 17288). According to the catalog description, “Some minor restorations are mentioned by the grading service, but none visible to the untrained, and even some of the best trained eyes.”

The Binion Hoard, consisting of 100 $10,000 FRNs, was formerly on display in the entryway of the Binion’s Horseshoe Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., where the hoard was arranged in a large horseshoe shape.

In addition, a wide variety of large- and small-size silver and gold certificates will be offered including a Series 1933 $10 silver certificate, F-1700, graded Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality by PMG (Lot 17220); a Series 1896 $1 silver certificate, F-224, graded Superb Gem New 67 Premium Paper Quality by PCGS Currency (Lot 17383) and a Series 1886 $5 silver certificate, F-262 with a vignette on the back of five Morgan silver dollars, graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ by PMG (Lot 17403).

Early gold certificates are represented by a Series 1863 $20 gold certificate, F-1166b, one of six notes known, graded Very Fine 30 by PCGS Currency (Lot 17485).

Also offered is the only known Brown Seal Series 1882 $500 gold certificate, F-1215a, graded Apparent Fine 15 by PCGS Currency (Lot 17505). “The note has some early undetectable professional restoration at the top edge, but gives the visual appearance of a problem free evenly circulated note,” according to the catalog.

What the firm calls one of the two or three nicest known Series 1861 $5 demand notes will be offered. The note, F-1, is graded About Uncirculated 53 by PMG.

One of only 13 known Series 1875 $10 United States notes, F-97, graded VF-35 by PCGS Currency (Lot 17341), will be offered. A Series 1907 $5 United States note, F-83, with the serial number A6 and graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ by PMG (Lot 17336), will also be offered at auction.

A Series 1890 $100 Treasury or coin note, catalog number F-377 and nicknamed a “Watermelon Note” because the zeros in the large numeral 100 on the back look like watermelons, was graded VF-30 by PMG (Lot 17454).

For more information about the auction, visit the firm’s website at www.ha.com, telephone the firm toll-free at 800-872-6467 or write to Heritage Auctions, 3500 Maple Avenue, 17th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75219-3941. ¦