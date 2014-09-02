Paper Money
Series 1862 $10 note sells for nearly $5,000 at auction
- Published: Sep 2, 2014, 6 AM
This 1862 $10 legal tender note, missing the green face printing, sold for $4,914 during Bonhams’ Aug. 31 auction.
An 1862 $10 legal tender note, F-94 (as cataloged in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), one of the scarcest of early $10 notes, sold for $4,914 Aug. 31 in a Bonhams auction.
The note has the green face print missing. It was graded Fine 15 by PCGS Currency. The catalog description indicates the note has “a few minor edge splits and a missing lower left corner.”
According to the Bonhams catalog, “only about 30 examples are known in all grades combined.” It had a pre-sale estimate of $5,000 to $7,000.
For more information about the auction visit the Bonhams website at www.bonhams.com.
