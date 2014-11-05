Serial number 1 Virginia note sells for more than $4,000

This serial number 1 Virginia $50 obsolete note from the Monticello Bank in Charlottesville, Va., sold for $4,406.25 Oct. 30 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries during its Winter 2014 Baltimore Auction in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Expo.

A serial number 1 Virginia $50 obsolete note from the Monticello Bank in Charlottesville, Va., sold for $4,406.25 Oct. 30 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries during its Winter 2014 Baltimore Auction in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Expo.

A Monticello vignette covers approximately half of the uniface 1860 $50 obsolete note. Jefferson’s home, located outside of Charlottesville, is shown on the right side of the note in the vignette.

At the far left side of the face of the note is a vignette of an allegorical depiction of Liberty with a sword and shield. The same vignette of Liberty was also used on the Series 1861 $20 demand notes and 1863 $20 legal tender notes.

The note was graded Very Fine by the auction firm and had an estimate of $2,000 to $3,000.

