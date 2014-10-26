Serial number 1 Virginia $50 obsolete note in Oct. 30 auction

This uniface 1860 $50 obsolete note, issued by the Monticello Bank, will be offered Oct. 30 by Stack's Bowers Galleries during its Winter 2014 Baltimore Auction.

An 1860 $50 obsolete note issued by the Monticello Bank (Charlottesville, Va.) will be offered Oct. 30 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries during its Winter 2014 Baltimore Auction in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Expo.

The uniface serial number 1 note features a vignette of Thomas Jefferson’s home, Monticello, located outside of Charlottesville, that covers approximately half of the note.

At the far left side is a vignette of an allegorical depiction of Liberty with a sword and shield. The same vignette of Liberty was also used on the Series 1861 $20 demand notes and 1863 $20 legal tender notes.

The note is graded Very Fine by the auction firm and has an estimate of $2,000 to $3,000.

Among other lots to be offered is a $1 obsolete note proof for the Hide & Leather Bank (Boston). The note has a large vignette showing men at work tanning animal hides. The note is graded Choice Uncirculated by the firm. The note is from the Peter Mayer Collection Part II and is estimated to bring $4,000 to $6,000.

Also to be offered is a Series 1869 $50 legal tender note graded Very Fine 20 by Paper Money Guaranty. The note is cataloged as Friedberg 151 in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg and is seldom available publicly, according to the auction firm.

For information about the sale, visit the firm online.