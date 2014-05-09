1984 Commonwealth of Australia $20 note in May 20 AIA sale
- Published: May 9, 2014, 9 AM
A serial number 1 1984 Commonwealth of Australia $20 note will be among the Australian replacement and specimen notes offered by Archives International Auctions during its May 20 auction at its offices in Fort Lee, N.J.
The note is part of “The Tasmanian Devil Collection,” which includes 32 lots of rare Australian bank notes.
The 1984 Commonwealth of Australia $20 note (lot 27), is graded by Paper Money Guaranty as Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality, with an estimate of $5,000 to $10,000.
A selection of rare U.S. and worldwide bank notes, scripophily and security printing ephemera will also be offered.
The auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the firm’s offices, located at 1580 Lemoine Ave, Suite 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5600. Live Internet or absentee bidding will be available on the Archives International Auctions website.
Bidders can pre-register for live internet or absentee bidding by going to the website. The catalog is online at the website.
For more information about the auction or bidding online, telephone the firm at 201-944-4800, or send an email to info@archivesinternational.com.
