Sept. 19 deadline to add registry set to PMG for awards

Sept. 19 is the deadline to register a set of paper money to be eligible for fifth annual Paper Money Guaranty registry set awards.

Participation is free and sets must be registered by 5 p.m. EST on the deadline day to be eligible. Winners will be announced Oct. 17.

Awards will be presented to five outstanding Registry sets selected by a team of experts at PMG. Overall quality, balance and completion, in addition to registry score, will all be important considerations when judging sets. Winners will receive a personalized plaque and an icon of recognition next to their set’s registry listing.

All Registry participants will receive an invitation to attend an awards luncheon held during the Jan. 8 to 11, 2015, Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando.

PMG is continuing its effort to expand the set type options for note collectors. With the addition of more than 300 new set types this year, the Registry offers more competitive options for collectors than ever.

To participate, visit the PMG website, select the appropriate registry set category and register.

There is no fee to participate in the PMG Registry, only a free PMG Collectors Society membership is required. To sign up as a society member visit the society's website. The society is an online community developed to provide services and education to collectors.