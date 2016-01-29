Senate resolution supports portrait of woman on note
- Published: Jan 29, 2016, 8 AM
The effort to place a woman on U.S. paper currency was brought back into the spotlight Jan. 21 with the introduction of Senate Resolution 348 by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., titled “A resolution supporting efforts to place a woman on the currency of the United States.”
Following standard procedure, the resolution was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, which will consider it before sending it to the Senate floor for consideration. The website govtrack.us gives the measure an 84 percent chance of being agreed to.
As shown by the words “supporting efforts” in the resolution’s title, the exercise is more symbolic than practical since, unlike coin design, which requires congressional approval, paper money is usually under the purview of the secretary of the Treasury, who has the authority for final approval and who collaborates with officials of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
