Sedwick May sale offered a mixture of Early American notes

A 2015 Cuban note graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45 was printed over an obstruction, leaving a large part of the vignette of Calixto García Íñiguez unprinted. It and another error Cuban note in the same lot sold for $1,071 in the Sedwick auction.

The finest known Continental Currency $2 note from the first issue, dated May 10, 1775, sold for $2,023 in the Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC May 27 to 29 auction.

The Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC May 27 to 29 Treasure Auction, conducted by internet only, from the firm’s offices in Winter Park, Florida, contained a broad assortment of paper money in addition to the expected Spanish Colonial, Latin American, and shipwreck coinage.

The finest known Continental Currency $2 note from the first issue, dated May 10, 1775 (Friedberg CC-2), sold for $2,023 including the buyer’s fee. It was graded by Paper Money Guaranty as Choice About Uncirculated 58 Exceptional Paper Quality with a Star designation (indicating exceptional eye appeal). It had an estimate of $800 to $1,200. The previous finest known example in the PMG census was an About Uncirculated 55 EPQ note.

Another popular early issue was a South Carolina $90 note dated Feb. 9, 1779 (F- SC-158), graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45. The intricate reverse design of Hercules subduing the Nemean lion, the first of his 12 labors, was engraved by Thomas Coram and is a popular Colonial type note. After what the firm describes as spirited bidding, it sold for $1,223 on an estimate of $700 to $1,000.

The top world note sold was a rare 1884 Banco de Boyaca 10-peso note from Tunja, Colombia, graded PMG Fine 12. It sold for $6,545 on an estimate of at least $5,000. As a small institution, the Banco de Boyaca issued a meager amount of notes for a short period from its opening in 1881 until 1886. This is one of just two surviving examples known.

A pair of misprinted Cuban 50-peso notes realized $1,071 on a combined estimate of $450 to $675. The first was a 2008 note graded PCGS Currency AU-55 Premium Paper Quality featuring a fold-over error, leaving a large paper fin containing part of another note and the printer’s guidelines. The second was a 2015 example graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45 printed over an obstruction, leaving a large part of the vignette of Calixto García Íñiguez unprinted.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter