Security printer creates house notes to showcase product development

Koenig & Bauer Banknote Solutions, Lausanne, Switzerland, took what it considers an innovative step on Aug. 17 with the release of a new series of house notes, or samples, called the Laika Series.

Koenig & Bauer, the multinational security printing manufacturer whose equipment is used to print many of the world’s bank notes, is in the note-printing business itself, as well.

Koenig & Bauer Banknote Solutions, a division in Lausanne, Switzerland, took what it considers an innovative step on Aug. 17 with the release of a new series of house notes, or samples, called the Laika Series.

The company describes the new series as about exploration from three perspectives — design, into the depths of space, and most important, in terms of new techniques and technologies. The name Laika was chosen in memory of the first animal, a dog, sent to orbit the earth in 1957, with one meal and a seven-day oxygen supply, in the Soviet Union’s Sputnik 2.

It is meant to showcase the company’s bank note development philosophy, explained as (1) easy public authentication; (2) strong story telling; (3) recognizing that modern bank note design is as much about engineers as artists; and (4) efficient production.

On the artistic side, the company wanted to do something visually new so it asked students at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California to look at designing bank notes from a totally fresh perspective. The work of student Chase Morrison was chosen the winner.

The engineering side is described as pushing the boundaries of technology as far as possible, while keeping to efficient production, minimal waste, and making machine readability flawless. It makes the interesting observation that as bank notes are being reduced in overall size, there is an increase in the amount of security features.

The house notes in 01, 02 and 05 denominations are printed on a cotton-based paper, while the 010 and 020 denominations are on polymer.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter