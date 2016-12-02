The week's top post on CoinWorld.com told the story of the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit notes by the U.S. Secret Service.

5. How a coin’s price can change when it sells in multiple auctions: In looking at recent coin auctions, one can’t help but notice the number of coins that return to auction quickly.

4. Unattributed proclamation medal purchase discovered to be extreme rarity: One of now just six known examples of silver 1789 East Florida Proclamation medals purchased for under $100 but worth thousands is coming to auction.

3. How far the price of gold has fallen during its major November decline: The price of gold has been falling in recent weeks as economic news has been generally positive and the U.S. stock market has closed at record highs.

2. At least three 2016 products from the U.S. Mint still scheduled for release: With calendar year 2016 quickly winding down, several anticipated United States Mint numismatic products still await release.

1. $30 million in counterfeit notes: Secret Service makes its largest seizure ever: Peru has been known for several years as the counterfeiting capital of the world. At least some of the activity has now come to an end.

