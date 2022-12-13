Second Ukraine commemorative bank note issued, offered for sale

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a second commemorative bank note dedicated to the people in their fight against Russia.

The National Bank of Ukraine put a new 50-hryvnia (US$1.31) commemorative bank note “Unity Saves the World” into circulation on Feb. 23. It was revealed by the press service of the National Bank to the Ukrainian National News Agency. This is the second commemorative bank note issued since the start of the Russian invasion two years ago.

The bank says, “It is dedicated to the steadfastness of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for freedom and European values, the consolidation of Ukrainian society to protect its territorial integrity, and the unity of the democratic world in the face of Russian aggression.”

The issue is limited to 300,000 pieces, all in souvenir packaging with serial numbers EC 0000001-0300000 and the signature of the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyi.

The center of the vertically designed note’s face is a stylized outline of Ukraine, and associates it with the heart, to which its vessels flow. The silhouette image in the background is of a girl wearing a military helmet and looking towards the west. At the bottom, against the background of a globe, is a stylized image of Europe. A watermark is in the top center. The see-through element to the watermark’s right is a stylized chevron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a special relief element in the form of a circle for the vision-impaired.

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The reverse is dominated by eight pairs of clasped hands meant to symbolize cooperation, mutual assistance, trust, and partnership against a stylized trident, the symbol of the Ukrainian state, in the background.

A quantity of 150,000 commemorative bank notes will be offered through the National Bank of Ukraine’s online shop, https://coins.bank.gov.ua, beginning March 7. Only 15,000 will be offered on the first day of issue. That is the only part of the national bank’s website with no English version.

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