Scotsman to auction coins, paper money Oct. 5

A Government of Texas bank note bearing the signature of Sam Houston will be offered in Scotsman’s Oct. 5 sale.

Scotsman will be auctioning an 1895 Morgan dollar, graded Proof 65 Cameo, by NGC.

Scotsman Auction Co., St. Louis, will conduct its Collectors’ Auction 2012 on Friday, Oct. 5, at the Silver Dollar Show at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, Mo.

The auction consists of 1,114 lots. Live floor bidding begins at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Online bids via the Scotsman website (www.scoins.com) will be accepted from noon, Sept. 17 to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 5. Mail and email bids will also be accepted before the opening of floor bidding.

All winning lots are subject to a 15 percent buyer’s fee.

Print catalogs of the sale will be mailed Sept. 14 and will also be available for free pickup at the Scotsman headquarters at 11262 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141.

Scotsman’s Collectors’ Auction 2012 offers a mixture of U.S. coins, world coins and paper money.

Coin highlights in the auction include a 1926-S Indian Head 5-cent coin, graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service (Lot 372); an 1883-S Morgan dollar, graded Mint State 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. (Lot 746); an 1895 Morgan dollar, graded Proof 65 Cameo by NGC (Lot 809); a 1795 Capped Bust, 13 Leaves, gold $10 eagle, certified “Genuine” by PCGS (Lot 957); an 1800 Capped Bust gold $10 eagle, graded About Uncirculated 50 by NGC (Lot 958); an 1861 Coronet, Paquet Reverse gold $20 double eagle, certified “Genuine” by PCGS (Lot 972); and an 1839 Gobrecht dollar pattern restrike, Judd-104 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), graded Proof 62 by PCGS (Lot 1097).

Of special interest to paper money collectors, the Oct. 5 auction will offer three different Government of Texas bank notes, each featuring the signature of Republic of Texas President Samuel Houston, with two graded Very Fine 30 and one graded Extremely Fine 45, all by PCGS Currency (Lots 191, 193 and 194).

For further information on this sale or future sales by Scotsman Auction Co., visit the company website at www.scoins.com, or contact director of auction operations James Garcia by telephone at 314-692-2646 or by email at James@scoins.com. ¦