12-year-old designs special note for Scotland

Twelve-year-old Kayla Robson created a £5 note for the Bank of Scotland featuring the BBC Children in Need charity's mascot, Pudsey Bear. Just 50 examples of the note are to be produced, with the notes to be auctioned off.

When the Bank of Scotland announced its first polymer £5 bank note, it said that in addition to the regular issue it would issue a special limited edition £5 note that would feature a design from the winner of a children’s competition. All sales proceeds were to go to the BBC Children in Need charity.

De La Rue PLC, the printer of the note, in cooperation with the bank, has announced the result: 12-year-old Kayla Robson created a note featuring the charity’s mascot, Pudsey Bear, posed in front of the national flag of Scotland. The note’s design includes a background image of the bank’s Edinburgh headquarters. Just 50 of the notes have been produced and they will be sold in November.

Bank of Scotland retail managing director Annette Barnes said: “This new fiver is brighter and bolder than most other banknotes in circulation and really brings to life what BBC Children in Need means to so many people. Kayla did a fantastic job with her design and I am delighted to see how we have been able to incorporate it into our first polymer banknote. It is the first time a child’s design has been used to create any UK banknote and we hope to raise lots of money for BBC Children in Need.”