Series 1918 $1 Federal Reserve Bank note sells

U.S. and world notes are offered in a Stack’s Bowers Galleries online auction that closes at 10 p.m. on April 27. The iAuction offers 157 lots of paper money.

Among the paper money offerings is a Series 1918 $1 Federal Reserve Bank note for the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank (lot 20452). The note, cataloged as Friedberg 717 in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg, was graded by Paper Money Guaranty Gem Uncirculated 65, Exceptional Paper Quality. The auction firm estimates it will realize $800 to $1,200.

To bid in the iAuction visit the firm’s website at www.stacksbowers.com.