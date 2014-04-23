Bermuda note in Stack's Bowers iauction April 27, 2014

This 1966 Bermuda Government £1 note (Lot 20529) features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the face. The note was graded superb gem New 67 Premium Paper Quality by PCGS Currency. It is estimated to realize $400 to $600 at auction in April 2014.

A 1966 Bermuda Government £1 note is among the lots of U.S. and world notes offered in a Stack’s Bowers Galleries online auction that closes at 10 p.m. on April 27, 2014.

The Bermuda note (lot 20529) features a classic rendition of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the face. The note was graded Superb Gem New 67 Premium Paper Quality by PCGS Currency.

It is estimated to realize $400 to $600 at auction.

To bid in the iAuction visit the firm’s website at www.stacksbowers.com.