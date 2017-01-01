Saudi Arabia introducing a new series of bank notes

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation’s sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The 500-riyal note features Abdul Aziz.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation’s sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The first four notes have the bust of the country’s current king, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the face, but the 500-riyal note reaches back to the start of the Saudi monarchy. It features King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, known as Abdul Aziz, who reigned from 1932 to 1953.

The notes increase progressively in size from 145 by 66 millimeters to 166 by 74 millimeters.

The purple 5-riyal note has an oil field on the face and native flowers on the back. For the 10-riyal note it is Riyadh’s palace square and the city’s financial district. The green 20-riyal note shows two of Jerusalem’s Islamic edifices — the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The 50-riyal note is red in color and has renderings of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina on each side. Finally, the blue 500-riyal note with Abdul Aziz shows him in front of the Kaaba, while an aerial view of the Grand Mosque in Mecca is on the back.

These are the first issues in the name of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. It recently changed its name from Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.