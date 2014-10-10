Sales offering wide range of notes: Rosenblum

Back of extremely rare printer’s specimen 100-Palestine-pound note issued by the Palestine Currency Board, being offered in a mail-bid sale being conducted by William M. Rosenblum of Littleton, Colo.

This extremely rare printer’s specimen 100-Palestine-pound note issued by the Palestine Currency Board is being offered in a mail-bid sale being conducted by William M. Rosenblum of Littleton, Colo.

William M. Rosenblum of Littleton, Colo., is now offering the first of a series of mail-bid sales offering Israeli, Palestine, Holocaust and Judaic numismatic material from the Philadelphia Collection.

The first sale closes Dec. 4.

This first auction includes an extremely rare printer’s specimen for a 100-Palestine-pound note issued by the Palestine Currency Board dated 30TH, SEPTEMBER, 1929. The note is punched with three cancellation holes instead of being perforated with the word “CANCELLED.”

On the face in the upper right margin in pen is the notation “65/1.”

The note is graded by the firm as About Uncirculated, and some green stains, indicating the note was probably removed from the press before the ink was dry, are noted in the lot description. Tracing of mounting can be seen on the back. The piece has an estimate of $45,000-plus.

According to Rosenblum this is “the finest collection” of such items that he’s “offered in our 44 years in specializing in these items.”

For more information about the collection, visit Rosenblum’s website, or email him. Telephone the firm at 720-981-0785.

