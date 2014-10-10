Sales offering wide range of notes: In Hong Kong

A Specimen “dollar issue” for the Commercial Bank of China sold for $11,000 in Hong Kong funds ($1,416 U.S.) in a Sept. 27 sale in Hong Kong by Archives International Auctions.

A specimen “dollar issue” for the Commercial Bank of China sold for $11,000 in Hong Kong funds (approximately $1,416 U.S.) Sept. 27 in a Hong Kong auction by Archives International Auctions.

The auction was conducted in association with Kelleher & Rogers Ltd., Fine Asian Auctions. Prices do not include the buyer’s fees, taxes or other fees.

The margin of the specimen note features a stamped date of “Aug 27 1924.” The piece is also stamped in red ink twice with the word “SPECIMEN.” The note is graded Gem Uncirculated by the auction firm and had an estimate of $6,000 to $12,000.

Nearly 300 lots of bank notes from China and other Asian countries, and stock certificates and coins were offered in the auction.

Among the other lots sold was a 1912 $10 note for the Yunnan branch of the Bank of China. The note sold for $10,100 (approximately $1,303 U.S.); it was graded Fine 15 by PCGS Currency and was originally in the Ruth Hill Collection. It had an estimate of $15,000 to $22,000 Hong Kong.

For more information about the auction, visit the Archives International Auctions website or write to the firm at Archives International Auctions, 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5600. The firm can also be contacted by telephone at 201-944-4800 or by email.

