Sales offer wide range of notes: Confederate note collection

The David Hogan Confederate States of America Collection is now being offered by Pierre Fricke of CSAquotes.com.

Fricke said the collection includes the finest third-party graded 1861 $5 Confederate note, a T-35 note (Comprehensive Catalog of Confederate Paper Money by Grover C. Criswell Jr.) graded Very Fine 25 by PCGS Currency. The note is nicknamed the “Indian Princess” for the vignette at the far right of the face.

Also included in the collection is an 1861 $1,000 CSA note, graded Choice About Uncirculated 58 by PCGS Currency.

Hogan credits the birth of his interest in collecting Confederate notes to two sources. His wife bought him his first Confederate note in the early 1990s. He also credits Criswell’s Confederate paper money book as getting him started in collecting CSA notes.

“The vast variety of notes interested me. I was intrigued by the use of various mythological Greek gods and goddess on many notes,” he said. To Hogan, Confederate paper money seemed to be as much a form of art as paper money.

“I decided to try to put together the highest quality type set I could. I would buy from auctions, paper money shows, and private collections. Some notes took years to find in the grade that I wanted. So you will be looking at a collection that took me 20 plus years to assemble,” Hogan said.

For more information about the collection, contact Fricke by email, or visit the CSA Quotes website.

