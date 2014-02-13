The Ruth W. Hill Collection of world notes will be offered in Heritage Auctions’ Central States Numismatic Society convention auction, April 23 to 28 in Schaumburg, Ill.

Hill, lovingly referred to by collectors as the “Grand Old Lady of Paper Money Collecting in North America,” died in St. Louis on Jan. 14, 1995, at the age of 96.

She became interested in collecting paper money in the 1950s, shortly after the death of her husband, Adolph.

Her husband had sold ink made to customer specifications, and it was through his dealings with the Banco de Mexico that she caught the collector “virus.” She collected notes from every country except the United States.

She actively served both the Society of Paper Money Collectors and the International Bank Note Society and was a fellow of the American Numismatic Society.

“An active collector all of her life and a pioneer in a field of mostly men, Mrs. Hill assembled an exceptional collection of world notes,” said Dustin Johnston, Director of Currency at Heritage. “Her devotion was in support of a field that was in desperate need of research and for helping to build future generations of collectors that love and contribute to paper money collecting.”

In addition to the notes being offered at the CSNS convention auction, Heritage will also offer notes from the Hill collection in Tuesday Internet Auctions and at Heritage’s World Currency Signature Auction in Long Beach, Calif., Sept. 3 to 8.

For more information, visit Heritage Auctions at HA.com or telephone the firm at 800-872-6467. ¦