Russia agency offers phone app detecting fake notes
- Published: Feb 12, 2018, 3 AM
Goznak, the state entity responsible for producing Russia’s coins and paper money, announced a phone app that will allow Russians to check the new 200- and 2,000-ruble notes for authenticity.
The application, Banknotes 2017, works using the video camera of the mobile device. If the program determines that the note is good, the screen should show a green message translating to “Authenticity signs detected.” It only detects specific security features, not all of them.
The application also contains general information about bank notes, their design, and technical characteristics. It was available for download starting Jan. 18 through the AppStore and GooglePlay.
The announcement of the app was published by RIA Novosti, the state-operated domestic information agency.
