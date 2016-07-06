Rosie Rios steps down as United States Treasurer

Original images courtesy of the Department of the Treasury.

Rosie Rios is stepping down July 8 as the 43rd treasurer of the United States. While serving as treasurer, she had oversight of the U.S. Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing, among other duties.

Rosa Gumataotao "Rosie" Rios' final day as the 43rd treasurer of the United States will be July 8, ending a nearly seven-year stint as one of the U.S. Treasury's top officials and one of the paper money collecting hobby's most recognizable public figures.

Rios first assumed office on Aug. 6, 2009.

The treasurer of the United States has direct oversight over the U.S. Mint (including Fort Knox) and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and is a key liaison with the Federal Reserve. In addition, the treasurer serves as a senior adviser to the secretary of the Treasury in the areas of community development and public engagement.

Additional job responsibilities can be found on a link from the Department of the Treasury website here.

The resignation of a treasurer like Rios could lead to changes on U.S. Federal Reserve notes that would be notable for collectors of paper money.

How Rios' resignation might affect U.S. paper money

Rios' departure from the presidentially appointed post could possibly prompt a series modification to Federal Reserve notes. A suffix letter is often added to the series issue, depending on denomination, upon a change in U.S. treasurers. A change in Treasury secretaries could result in a change in the series year designation.

Also, collectors who value signatures of U.S. Treasury officials on their notes will also be affected.

During her tenure, Rios attended many major coin shows across the United States, often placing her autograph below her facsimile signature on Federal Reserve notes.

At some point in the near future, there will be a new signature collectors will be seeking out.

Life before the U.S. Treasury

Before becoming U.S. treasurer, Rios had been managing director of investments for MacFarlane Partners, a real estate management firm based in San Francisco.

After her work on the Latino vote in Virginia during President Obama’s first presidential campaign, Rios took a leave of absence from MacFarlane Partners to serve as a member of Obama’s Treasury/Federal Reserve Transition Team.

At the time of becoming U.S. treasurer, Rios already had more than 20 years of real estate and community development experience.

Before joining MacFarlane Partners, Rios was a principal with Red River Associates, a consulting firm specializing in providing development, project management and executive management services for municipalities.

Rios received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and romance languages and literature from Harvard University.

A native of Hayward, Calif., Rios is married with two children. She is the sixth of nine children. Both of her parents are from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.