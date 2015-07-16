Rosie Rios discusses putting a woman on the $10 bill

Follow Coin World on social media:

Have Something Social you think we might be interested in? Tweet it at us or post it on our Facebook wall!

More from CoinWorld.com:

Government seeks 1933 gold double eagle rehearing involving coins from 'the family of a thief'

Price of 1922 Peace dollar multiplies thanks to NGC sample slab: Market Analysis

Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

United States Mint nixes American Liberty, High Relief silver medal for 2015

Decision to diminish Alexander Hamilton appalls former Federal Reserve chairman

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!