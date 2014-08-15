Rhodesia and Nyasaland note in Sept. 4 auction

This 1959 Bank of Rhodesia and Nyasaland £10 note graded Choice Very Fine 35 by Paper Money Guaranty in Heritage’s Sept. 4 Long Beach paper money auction is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000.

What does it take to create a collector? Among the elements are vignettes that catch your eye and an intriguing history.

A note like the one pictured here fulfills those elements and could easily launch a collection of world notes.

Heritage Auctions will offer in a Sept. 4 auction a 1959 Rhodesia and Nyasaland Bank £10 note with a portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth II on the face along with a smaller vignette of a lion. The back design shows three elephants grouped together in a clearing in the jungle.

Rhodesia and Nyasaland formed a semi-independent federation made up of South and North Rhodesia and Nyasaland from 1953 to 1963. The federation was dissolved when North Rhodesia became Zambia, Nyasaland became Malawi, and South Rhodesia became Rhodesia. In 1980 Rhodesia was renamed Zimbabwe.

A note like this one along with examples of current Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia notes would make a fun collection.