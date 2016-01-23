Release of new Argentine bank notes quickly leads to lawsuit

Argentina’s widely promoted new series of bank notes quickly created controversy over claims that the notes do not meet the needs of the disabled, leading to a lawsuit.

Named as defendants during the third week of June in a federal court in the city of La Plata are the National Executive Branch, Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina and the Mint. The plaintiffs, Network Association for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Argentine Federation of Institutions for the Blind and Amblyopia, and the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, ask in a 30-page filing that the design of legal tender coins and paper money be made in such a way that they are accessible for use by people with visual disabilities. They say that the current issues do not conform to the standards prescribed in the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, lead to structural discrimination, and violate the right to equality. Among the precedents cited were the United States, Mexico and the European Union.

Plaintiffs also demanded that the defendants be ordered to consult on design in the future as a regular part of public policy as to whether the currency is accurately detectable to the touch, with factors including different sizes for each denomination, include Braille markings, and bright colors.

Finally, they demanded that as a precautionary measure the printing and distribution of new bank notes be suspended until the substantive issue is resolved.

The Spanish text of the lawsuit may be seen at https://actualidadjuridicaonline.com.

