Rare vignette on obsolete proof note in Stack's Bowers auction

A proof of a $10 note for the Salem Bank (Massachusetts), featuring an extremely rare “Charge of the Zouaves” vignette, will be among the notes offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries during its Oct. 30 paper money auction.

The note is one of the more than 600 lots from The Peter Mayer Collection of Obsolete Bank Notes Part II. The late Mr. Mayer was recognized as one of the hobby’s leading specialists in obsolete notes.

The rare vignette can only be found on this note and “the Hampden Bank of North Castle, NY $2. The note is unique and is the Haxby [Standard Catalog of United States Obsolete Bank Notes 1782-1866 by James A. Haxby] plate note,” according to the auction catalog.

The vignette depicts members of the 9th New York Volunteer Infantry. They received their nickname, “Hawkins Zouaves,” based on their commander’s name, Col. Rush Hawkins, and the fact their uniforms resembled those used by Algerian mercenaries.

The Salem note is graded Uncirculated by the auction firm and has an estimate of $12,500 to $17,500.

The auction will take place during the Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center. For more information, go to the firm's website.