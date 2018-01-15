Rare thousand dollar gold certificate soars

The Series 1882 $1,000 gold certificate is one of only five examples known, and one of only two in collector hands.

A previously unrecorded Friedberg 1218e Series 1882 $1,000 gold certificate sold for $600,000 including the 20 percent buyer’s fee, at the Jan. 5 Heritage currency auction at the Florida United Numismatists convention in Tampa. It was graded Very Fine 30 by Paper Money Guaranty. The winning bid was placed via the Heritage online bidding portal.

Collectors’ Clearinghouse author Mike Diamond identifies a new kind of error. Also inside this issue, protecting your paper money collection from mold and advice for participating in online auctions.

With the surfacing of this note, the number of them known rose to five and the number available to collectors became two. Two other examples are in the collections of the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago and San Francisco. The whereabouts of the fifth, the plate note in early editions of Paper Money of the United States, is not publicly known. The author has searched all the old book archives available to him and can find no information as to the note’s source.

Eight signature combinations were issued for the 1882 $1,000 gold certificates. This one has those of William S. Rosecrans and Enos H. Nebeker, who, Heritage points out, were in office together only from April 1891 through May 1893. This issue comprises only 4.3 percent of a total printing of 8,000 notes for all signature combinations.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

It is a major event any time one of these gold certificates comes up for sale. The most common of the type is the F-1218f note, with the J.W. Lyons–Ellis H. Roberts signature combination, for which 11 pieces are listed. Three of the signature combinations, F-1218a, F-1218b, and F-1218c, are found only in government collections. Four each are recorded for the F-1218d and F-1218g notes.