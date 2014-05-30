Rare proof $1,000 national bank note sells for nearly $100,000

This rare Original Series $1,000 national bank note proof sold for $96,050 including the 13 percent buyer’s fee May 29 at public auction by Philip Weiss Auctions in Lynbrook, N.Y. It is the only known example in private hands, according to the auction firm.

Philip Weiss Auctions in Lynbrook, N.Y., offered the proof of the note printed for the Fourth National Bank of the City of New York. The proof was printed on India paper and mounted on card stock. It is dated March 1, 1864. Pre-sale estimates were between $80,000 and $120,000.

